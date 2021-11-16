After much speculation, the makers of Pushpa, starring , Rashmika Mandanna and , recently announced that has been roped in for a special item number in the movie opposite Icon Star, the film's eponymous hero. Names like , and were doing the rounds, but it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who finally signed on the dotted line. So, how much has signing on that proverbial dotted line fetched the actress? Well, going by reports, Sam has landed herself an exceedingly plum deal for just one song. Also Read - WHAT! Did Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya impose strict restrictions on his then wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Reports doing the rounds suggest that the makers have paid Samantha Ruth Prabhu (she's reverted to her maiden name from Samantha Akkineni after splitting with husband Naga Cahitanya) a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore for just her solitary dance track alongside Allu Arjun. Well, we're sure her star-power and skill make it well worth the price, but we're also willing to bet that she herself would admit to it being hitherto one of her easiest paydays.

Earlier, the makers of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, revealed that Samantha has been roped in for the dance number with a tweet from the movie's official handle that read: "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable." Check it out below:

Well, we can't wait to see this special item number of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun in Pushpa,