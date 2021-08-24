One of the most anticipated films from down South is 's Pushpa: The Rise. The film that is going to release in two parts has already peaked the excitement of the fans with its posters and more. In this film helmed by , we will see Allu Arjun as a smuggler. Well, his goody looks are far away from that of a rowdy smuggler and thus, the actor has to sit through long hours of makeup sessions to look like one. Also Read - Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own the Urus Graphite Capsule Lamborghini, Nayanthara makes her engagement with Vignesh Shivan official and more South newsmakers of the week

As per the reports, Allu Arjun takes almost two hours to look like his character. Not just hair and beard, the actor also has to take a tanning session to get a dusky look. To take this all off, it reportedly takes an hour for the actor to get back to being Allu Arjun. So almost three hours of makeup sessions and long hours of shooting, we must say, Allu Arjun is one of the most dedicated actors of the South. Also Read - Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Apart from these two, we will see acclaimed actor too playing a very crucial role in the film. The part 1 of Pushpa was supposed to release in August this year, however, due to the delay in the shooting of the film thanks to the lockdown, the makers pushed the release date of the film to December this year. Also Read - After playing villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil lands a BRUTAL role in Ram Charan-Shankar's next

It was not very long ago that a scene from the sets of Pushpa: The Rise got leaked on social media. The makers of the film got extra cautious post the leak and the security has been beefed up on the sets.