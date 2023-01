Ever since Pushpa 2 was announced the film is constantly making headlines. The film has generated a humongous fanfare after Pushpa: The Rise was released last year. The influence of the first chapter on the audience was enormous and the fan following continued to increase. Immediately after Pushpa was released people demanded for the second installment and their wish was fulfilled when Pushpa 2 was announced last year. Also Read - Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna gives update on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 [Exclusive Interview]

Chapter 2 is in the making and the lead actor Allu Arjun has already started filming his sequence. Rashmika Mandanna who was showered with immense love recently updated to start shooting soon for the sequel. The fanbase for Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun and Srivalli is tremendous. The latest, report about the Telugu film suggests that the team has moved to Vizag for the shoot.

A fan club of the film shared the update on social media. Currently, the team of Pushpa: The Rule has reached Vizag for 10 days shoot. It is presumed that they are shooting a fight sequence with . Describing the actors look for the film he has donned long hair for the particular sequence. Fans welcomed the superstar in Vishakapatanam in style organizing rallies and showering flower petals.

Check out the post here:

" EY BIDDA VIZAG BHAAI ADDA "? Who Cares??

Beach area , winter season, Night 11. When PAN INDIA MONSTER in City ? Love you forever anna @alluarjun ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/WlESvNw7pj — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) January 19, 2023

Pushpa created rage amongst the audience when it was released. Songs like Srivalli, Sami Sami and item number Ooo Antava got highly popular, and a Hindi version was also created. The dialogues became so famous that they got stuck on lips of everyone from kids to adults. The power-packed action film received massive love.

Right now Pushpa 2 titled Pushpa: The Rise is an action drama directed by . Part 2 will feature the previous cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faashil also it will bring new characters to the story. For the same is said to play a leading role in chapter 2.