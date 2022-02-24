and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 took the box office by storm. The Telugu film which was also released in Hindi collected a whopping amount at the ticket window, and the Hindi version of the movie collected Rs. 107 crore. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the film, Pushpa: The Rule. The climax of part 1 was one of the highlights of the film, so, of course, everyone is expecting that the climax of part 2 will also be just as amazing as Pushpa: The Rise. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan and more – Vote for Best Actor, Best Actress in South category

According to a report in Great Andhra, , the director of the film, has finally cracked the climax of Pushpa: The Rule. The first part's end cleared that the sequel will be about IPS officer Shekhawat vs Pushpa. But, it is said that the filmmaker was confused that how to end part 2; it should be a happy ending or a tragic ending?

Sukumar's original idea was to keep an open ending, and that's what finally he is using it. So, Pushpa – The Rule will have an open ending. We are moviegoers are excited to know what exactly the climax of the film will be.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the makers are planning to start the shooting of part 2 in April this year. Earlier, Sukumar in an interview had stated that he is planning to release the movie in December 2022. However, there have been reports that Pushpa: The Rule might get postponed, and it will release in 2023.

After the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star. It is expected that the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rule will get a fantastic response at the box office. Even after its OTT release, the Hindi audience was still going to theatres and watching the movie. Pushpa: The Rise did much better than many Bollywood biggies that released in 2021.