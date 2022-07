Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a major hit. Fans fell in love with the character of Pushpa. From his dialogues to songs, fans simply could not stop raving about the film. Naturally, there is great excitement around its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The makers are trying to keep up with the buzz and at the same time are trying to keep the deets under wraps. A latest update about the film has got everyone excited. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who were trolled for dating and getting married to younger girls

When is Pushpa: The Rule releasing?

As reported by filmyfocus.com, Pushpa: The Rule is going to release in 10 different languages. Not just Hindi, English and regional it is also going to release in a few international languages. Apart from that, it has been reported that the makers of the film are eyeing August 2023 to release the film. There is no confirmation on any of this as yet. The first part had playing the cop in the film. He marks an entry in the end and part 2 of the film is said to be about the tiff between Fahadh Faasil (the cop) and (the smuggler).

Pushpa: The Rule trends on Twitter

Meanwhile, the film is trending on Twitter all thanks to one photo that has been shared by Allu Arjun. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a black and white picture of himself. Fans are swooning over his look and speculating that his new look is for Pushpa: The Rule. Check out a few tweets below:

Just one pic in the midnight, RULING the timeline ? Stylish Star is Back ?@alluarjun #Pushpa #PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/9TiXwaBxqg — Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) July 24, 2022

