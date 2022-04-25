and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 did a fantastic business at the box office The film’s Hindi version collected Rs. 108 crore at the box office, and now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the Pushpa. Titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, the movie is slated to release in 2023, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it better than Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, in an interview, the film’s dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa opened up about the dialogues in the sequel. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jin hailed as Lord V and Lord Seokjin as ARMY gives a Bridgerton spin to their stunning visual from an old photoshoot

While talking to Pinkvilla about the dialogues of the first part getting such a great response, Vissa said, "It was quite unexpected that the dialogue will have such massive reach. Most of the dialogues from the film got that kind of reach. We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing such more dialogues."

"The effort is always there. We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2. There's unbelievable pressure. We have to exceed the expectations and work towards it," he added.

Further talking about working with filmmaker , Vissa said, "Dialogues are something that is always a work in progress. With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process. The script keeps evolving till the release date. I cannot say how much time because writing dialogues takes time as much as it takes time to finish the film. It's a process, the story keeps evolving and Sukumar Garu is never satisfied with what's given. He will try working on it all the time as he keeps trying many versions of one scene.”

From ‘Pushpa Ante Flower Anukuntiva...Fire..uu’ to ‘Thaggedhe Ley’, dialogues of Pushpa were loved by moviegoers.