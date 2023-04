Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has created havoc across India and audiences from north to south are anticipating the release of Pushpa 2. The action drama starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has created a new buzz leaving netizens buzzing with the curious question, Where is Pushpa? Amid the high anticipation of Pushpa: The Rule makers launched a new campaign - ‘Hunt before the Rule’ which has raised eyebrows speculating if this is lead to an official announcement for the most anticipated sequel of the Pushpa franchise. Also Read - Is Pushpa 2 beauty Rashmika Mandanna dating Bellamkonda Sreenivas after a breakup with Vijay Deverakonda?

Ever since Mythri Movie Makers announced on Twitter about the new update to be out on April 8, fans have been in overdrive with Pushpa: The Rule. People were convinced that something will be around Rashmika Mandanna as it is her birthday however, the new announcement is about hunt for Pushpa. The makers dropped a new video that narrates Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable and at large.

The producers of the biggie, Mythri Movie Makers have promised an answer to the question that is now buzzing among the audience on 7th April 2023. The makers will call for a pre-birthday treat for headliner star who rose with Pushpa and now ruling the nation. "The Hunt for Pushpa" video will be released in the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun's Birthday, sending the excitement to unprecedented levels. Pushpa: The Rule clearly looks like the film which will not only rule the box office but our hearts and minds and will set a new benchmark for a pan-India film.

Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will continue the story of the first chapter and will be mainly about giving closure to Pushpa’s life. The flick is also expected to bring some new characters to the story to make it more interesting. The film went on floors but the crew stopped rolling as director was dissatisfied with what has been shot so far. To reshoot director is on a scheduled break of three months to improvise and bring worth-watching content for the audience to not disappoint them with the second part after the hype of the first installment. Pushpa 2 was said to release this year but with the break, the film might be pushed to 2024.