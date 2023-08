After the historic win of the 69th National Film Award for his exceptional performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the buzz around the film has grown immensely. Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, achieved tremendous success in 2021, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It was released in multiple languages and earned over Rs 300 crores worldwide. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards: How two years of experimental filmmaking transformed Telugu cinema

This remarkable achievement not only solidified Allu Arjun's position as a leading star but also made him the first Telugu actor to clinch the prestigious national award for Best Actor. The recognition was bestowed upon him at the 69th National Film Awards, and it was met with hearty congratulations from various luminaries in the film industry. Moreover, this historic win marked a watershed moment in the 68-year history of the awards, as it was the first time a Tollywood actor had been honoured with the national award for Best Actor.

Interestingly, director Sukumar's original choice for the pivotal role of Pushpa Raj was not Allu Arjun but another prominent Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu. Speculation had arisen that the script had initially been tailored with Mahesh in mind, but he ultimately declined the offer due to concerns about the character's shades of grey in the narrative. Sukumar himself clarified the situation in an interview, shedding light on the actual events that led to Allu Arjun taking on the project.

Sukumar explained that he had initially envisioned making a film centered around the Andhra Pradesh red sanders smuggling case with Mahesh Babu as the lead. However, that project didn't materialize as planned. Subsequently, Sukumar approached Allu Arjun and embarked on the ambitious journey of creating the two-part multilingual film — Pushpa: The Rise and its forthcoming sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

Now, with the immense popularity that the character of Pushpa Raj has garnered, Mahesh Babu's decision to decline the role in Pushpa: The Rise has sparked discussions and curiosity among his dedicated fanbase.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features an ensemble cast, including the likes of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, in pivotal roles. The film, released on December 17, 2021, received overwhelming acclaim from audiences and emerged as a colossal hit. Presently, anticipation surrounds the upcoming sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is poised to captivate audiences once again. The initial glimpse of the sequel has already left fans impressed, eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun's return as Pushpa on the grand cinematic canvas.