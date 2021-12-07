The Pushpa trailer, which was supposed to have released last evening, 6th Deccember, at around 6 pm, was delayed due to certain technical issues, as per a statement issued by the team. Well, they say that sometimes you need to wait for the best things in life, and that seems to precisely be the case with the Pushpa trailer. It has finally dropped and it is deadly, it is dynamic, it is powerful, it is intriguing, it screams larger-than-life, big-screen entertainment and it has blockbuster written all over it. The directorial promises in another indelible character, with as the perfect antagonistic foil and Rashmika Mandanna looking like every guy's dream girl, all against an electrifying jungle backdrop. Watch the trailer of Pushpa below: Also Read - Pushpa: Trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer delayed due to THIS reason – deets inside

Earlier, the makers of Pushpa, which has music composed by the renowned , revealed that has been roped in for the dance number with a tweet from the movie's official handle that read: “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable.” Check it out below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay receives heartfelt note from his son, RRR's new dual posters, Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release date and more

Anyway, if the movie lives up to the expectations of the trailer, then expect Allu Arjun to make huge inroads in the Hindi market with his Pushpa duology, just as had earlier done with his pan-India Baahubali series. Also Read - RRR steals Pushpa's thunder: Makers introduce two new posters on day of Allu Arjun's film's trailer release