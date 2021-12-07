Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's DYNAMIC, DEADLY glimpse of their jungle story is well worth the wait

If the Sukumar directorial lives up to the expectations of the trailer, then expect Allu Arjun to make huge inroads in the Hindi market with his Pushpa duology, just as Prabhas had earlier done with his pan-India Baahubali series