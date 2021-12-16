'Pushpa will set theatres on fire'; promises Devi Sri Prasad revealing MAJOR HIGHLIGHT of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by Devi Sri Prasad, is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Finally, landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion. Devi Sri Prasad, too, was in attendance, and he dropped one of the biggest bombs about the pan-India film. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli speaks Hindi at press con; gets TROLLED, 'Trying to be over cute'

Opening up on the major highlight of Pushpa and what sort of impact it's set to have, music director Devi Sri Prasad said, "One fight sequence is just going to blow it, y'all are all going to love it. It's the highlight of the movie, it's out of this world. Sukumar has shot it on another level and Allu Arjun has done something he's never done before, it's really on another level. Y'all will definitely be blown away by this action scene."

Addressing the box office clash, Allu Arjun said, "I'm very happy Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing, has had such a big release, and there's so much craze for it. And I'm not thinking how much will Pushpa make at the box office. I'm thinking how much cinema makes at the box office. We've just come out of a pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic) and the audience is just returning to theatres. Theatres were shut for such a long time, and now people are coming back, so all movies should make a lot of money. Spider-Man should make a lot of money Pushpa should make money, and all the movies coming after that should make money at the box office, there are many Bollywood movies. It's very good that Hollywood is coming with such huge movie, we should be very graceful about it, and I welcome them. Right now, I'm only thinking about cinema making a lot of money at the box office, be it any movie."

The overall rights of Pushpa, including its theatrical, OTT, satellite and audio rights, have been sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. That's Baahubali-level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing.