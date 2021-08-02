PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics: Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchu and other Tollywood actors hail the badminton 'Tigress'

It was proud moment for India as the ace badminton player PV Sindhu won bronze medal at the Olympics. With her coveted glory, Sindhu has now become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals consecutively. She had won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Congratulations have poured in from all parts of the country, including her hometown Hyderabad where people are currently beaming with pride. Tollywood celebrities didn't hold back from expressing their joy. Also Read - Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

Taking their excitement and joy to social media, tweeted, "Yet another historic win.. by one of India's best!! Congratulations on winning the bronze @Pvsindhu1! Immensely happy and proud! #Tokyo2020." Actor wrote, "Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on the win at #TokyoOlympics You made the country proud once again!" while actor Rahul Ravindran tweeted, "Yesss! Tigress becomes the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals!" Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: New release date of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Khushi Kapoor's bikini top goes viral, Bombay HC reacts to Shilpa Shetty's plea and more

wrote, "You did it again, #PVSindhu ! What focus and determination. Congratulations on bringing home the bronze! #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India." While tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic Medals Clapping hands sign. You have made India proud , Once Again." Also Read - Trending South news today: Prabhas to lock horns with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and more

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic Medals ?? You have made India proud , Once Again#PVSindhu #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/5CA1COP5YX — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 1, 2021

too hailed Sindhu for her Olympics win and told IANS, "I am so happy to be alive to witness such greatness in sports by women in this Olympics. She has set a benchmark for all girls in India. I am proud to say that my daughter looks up to her and we need more role models like her. She has not just made our country proud but the whole world proud."

Akhanda actor said that PV Sindhu is an inspiration to every girl in this country after she won two Olympic medals back to back. Hyderabad-based producer Sharath Chandra, whose co-production Major will soon release, said, "After what Sindhu did, I really hope the one sports class per week in schools will be made one a day and sports is given the respect it deserves in our education system."