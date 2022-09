Queen Elizabeth II passed away and in the statement her son, King Charles states that she dies peacefully after living a long life. Queen Elizabeth was the longest one to serve the monarch and her death has left her loved ones heartbroken. While Queen Elizabeth II was also one of the popular queens and she was largely associated with the film industry as well. Ever since death news came out her old and rare pictures have surfaced online and one of them is with south superstar from one of his most expensive films - A film that was based on India's struggle with freedom. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and celebs react to the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK

#60PathBreakingYrsOfKamal Queen Elizabeth II launched

Kamal Haasan Dream Project Marudhanayagam ! pic.twitter.com/j7XDCy7Rnj — KamalHaasan - KamalismForever (@KamalismForever) August 11, 2019

The picture has been going viral on the internet where you can see Queen Elizabeth walking with Kamal Haasan on the sets of his film where she was a chief guest and grabbed a lot of eyeballs of the entertainment news fans

Kamal was seen playing the role of a warrior named Muhammad Yusuf Khan in the 18th century and to date, the movie is remembered due to Queen Elizabeth's royal visit on the test of the film. The reports suggest that the Queen spent more than 20 minutes in the MGR film city on her visit on October 16, 1997, where she witnessed a short battle scene from the movie that was shown to her. While reportedly the battle scene was shot on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore. The film was based on a freedom fight against Britishers and later there was a huge controversy created and lots of questions were raised over her visit on the set of the film, while Queen Elizabeth mandated a dignified silence on the entire matter.

While her death news surfaced Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh and more offered their condolence to Queen Elizabeth II.