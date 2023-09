R Madhavan won the Best Actor In A Leading Role for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at SIIMA 2023, but that is not the main news now. The handsome actor who has been heartthrob of generations travelled through the Kempegowda International Airport of Bangalore. He made a video from the airport where he praised the infrastructure of terminal 2. PM Narendra Modi shared his video on his Instagram handle and people are gushing over it. PM Narendra Modi reshared it on Instagram and wrote, "Next gen infrastructure for India's growth." The video has got a lot of response even on the actor's handle. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, R Madhavan and more Top 10 South Indian actors and their hidden talents

Take a look at R Madhavan's post about Kempegowda International Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Bengaluru airport T2 terminal grabbing all attention

This new terminal has become operational from September 12. All the international flight operations are happening from here. Everyone who has travelled from T2 has gushed about the services and how beautiful it is. Keeping with Bengaluru's reputation as the garden city, the terminal is designed with a lot of greenery all around. The new terminal was launched by PM Narendra Modi in November 2022. It costs around Rs 13,000 crores. The area os 2.5 lakh square meters.

Fans spot R Madhavan at the airport

R Madhavan has a legion of fans all over India. A person wrote, "Everyone’s fighting over airport construction and I am here wondering how did no one scream and get excited with Maddy around filming like how did people just walk without seeing him," while someone else commented, "Hi maddiiieee !! I am at the Kempagowda airport and I saw you just walking past me. I sooo badly wanted to run towards you and say Hi but I just froze with excitement. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I just wanted to tell you! I admire you a lot and I love your body of work a lot!"

Today, it is the birthday of India's PM Narendra Modi. Many celebs from Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar wished the prime minister of India. R Madhavan has also tweeted about the G20 Summit that happened in Delhi.