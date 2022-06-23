R Madhavan won’t be directing after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; says, ‘I am not Mani Ratnam to...'

Yes! If not many are aware of it. R Madhavan who is playing the lead in the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is also directing this same film after the original director left the film due to his prior commitments, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022, in multi-languages, right from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu to English. The trailer has been receiving astounding response across the globe, it has reportedly received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival 2022. R Madhavan who d a perfect job as an actor and director confessed that he wouldn't be directing n the future and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is his first and last film as a director. Also Read - Not just Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone to also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan?

Talking to the media, the actor said, " I don't think I have it in me to direct again. It's an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct. Even with Rocketry, since the original director attached to the film had to exit the project due to his prior commitments, I took up the mantle as I didn't have time to approach anyone else. Mr Nambi believed in me and he pushed me to take up the job and I thought it was my duty to do it."

He further added that how his wife wants him to focus on acting, " "My wife wants me to focus on acting for now. I'm no to confidently make films in different genres. I don't think I can do it. If I have to direct again, then a story should move me".

Well, this is the most ambitious project of the actor. also plays a cameo in the Hindi version of the film and reportedly he didn't charge a rupee to be a part of this film. While in the Tamil version you will see south star Surya playing a cameo, talking about the same, Madhavan said, " “When I told that Shah Rukh Ji is doing a small role in the Hindi version and that I wanted him to play the same role for the Tamil version, he immediately said he’d do it. When it came to shooting, Suriya flew down to Mumbai’s Mehboob studio with his staff and shot for the scene. He booked his own flight tickets and didn’t even charge a penny for his work". Madhavan got massive support for the film and we hope that this hard work pays him off well.