On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, fans of Prabhas got the first look of The Raja Saab. The film is going to be Prabhas' next after Kalki 2898 AD. The Raja Saab is supposed to be a horror romance with elements of comedy. It will be directed by Maruthi Dasari. The budget of movie is much lower than some of his recent releases. It seems Prabhas has toned down his fee accordingly. When the poster came out, fans noticed that Prabhas' name was written as Prabhass. The old name is still there on his social media profiles though. Many South Indian social media handles are saying that he has indeed added an extra S to his name.

Prabhas relying on the magic of number 7

Famous numerologist and astrologer Niraj Mancchanda told us that now Prabhas' name adds up to the number 25. He told us, "Now his name comes to number 7. He needs to change it all over social media and also needs to practice 100 times a day with green pen for its effect to happen." The two years have been very eventful for Prabhas. While films like Baahubali, Saaho and now Salaar prove he is a dinosaur at the box office, critics have not been too kind of him. Also, Adipurush and RadheShyam tanked at the box office. Mancchanda who is also a certified astrologer and vaastu consultant gave us a lowdown on number 7.

Career defining movies with number 7

Niraj Mancchanda gave examples of movies where it totalled upto number 7. He said, "Some of the examples that come to mind are Rangeela, Wanted, Kabir Singh and Pathaan. Ram Gopal Varma became a Bollywood sensation with Rangeela, Kabir Singh worked for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and we know how Pathaan gave SRK a stellar comeback. Even Salman Khan broke his lean phase with Wanted in 2009." The number has also worked for smaller films. "One of them is Dream Girl, a mid-budget film that did great business. The most recent example is 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's non star cast film did well at the BoxOfffice. A hit directed by VVC after a long time." Even Kiara Advani's name adds upto 7 while Apple brand name is also 7.