Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas REVEALS he was supposed to get married after Baahubali but...

was seen interacting with the media on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. The actor was joined by his Radhe Shyam costar and others to present the visually spectacular of their upcoming film. During the event, Prabhas was quizzed about dialogue from Radhe Shyam on his prediction about love. He said that his love predictions have always been wrong and went on to reveal that he was supposed to get married after finishing but couldn't.

"My prediction on love went wrong and that is the reason I haven't got married. During Baahubali, I told my mother to let me finish the movie, then I'll think about it," Prabhas told News18. He added, "The conversation always happens at home. It is very normal. Every mother wants her child to settle down and have kids and sometimes my mother also asks me to think about settling down. Now, I don't have a choice, so I tell her not to stress and it will happen. I want to get married and settle down but it will happen at the right time."

As the trailer establishes the lavish, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, the VFX seems to be rich, creating much anticipation. Introduced as the world's magnificent palmist, Prabhas looks dapper as Vikramaditya. With a few glimpses of other roles in the upcoming love saga, Prabhas is challenged by Jagapathi Babu in one of the scenes, as he asks Vikram to take a look at his hand for another time.

While each frame in which the lead pair is shown, depicts the beautiful chemistry they share, the trailer hints at the disastrous fate they will share. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana. , Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others will appear in key roles. March 11 would be the D-day for Radhe Shyam, as it is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.