Radhe Shyam Advance Booking: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer already a HIT? Tickets ‘sold out’ in Hyderabad ahead of release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is set to release on March 11, 2022. And well, even before the film hits the theatres, it seems to be going on the path of becoming a hit.