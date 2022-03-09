After a long gap thanks to Coronavirus, we are now witnessing some big films making it to the theatres. From Pushpa: The Rise to Gangubai Kathiawadi, a few big films managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. Next big release from South is Radhe Shyam. Baahubali star Prabhas is going to be romancing Pooja Hegde in this one. Given the names attached, one can expect that the film will managed to do some kind of magic at the box office. And well, we are not wrong. Radhe Shyam already seems to be on the path of being a hit as the theatres are already running housefull in Hyderabad. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna to romance Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's film
As per the latest reports, the pre-booking of Radhe Shyam has begun and the theatres are already going sold out ahead of film's release. A report in Koimoi states that around 80% of tickets are already sold throughout the city. The remaining are almost full, and others are expected to go full within no time. Even in Bengaluru city, Radhe Shyam tickets are getting booked pretty soon.
Radhe Shyam is going to release on 11th March. It is touted to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in the South Film Industry. The trailer and the songs of the film have already received a thumbs up from the audience.
