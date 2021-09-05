Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is the most awaited film right now. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster on the auspicious occasion of Janmashthami. With Prabhas looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown, the poster looked straight out of a fairytale; giving fans a glimpse of everything that's in store for them. The Pan India star's big canvas, romantic drama Radhe Shyam will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year. Now, as per reports, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to release the first song from the audio album on the 23rd of October, on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. However, there is no official announcement made on this but this surely would be a treat for all Prabhas fans. Also Read - Bhagyashree REVEALS she was not comfortable doing kissing and hugging scenes with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya

Justin Prabhakaran has composed the song and it will be a romantic track featuring the lead pair. It has been reported that the song has been shot in Italy and brief glimpses of the same will be given in the lyrical video that will be out soon. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Earlier, there were rumours that the release date on the film might be revised as 2-4 more Telugu biggies are releasing on the same day. However, that did not happen. The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.