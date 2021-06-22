Radhe Shyam: Makers spend THIS whopping amount on 26 sets of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer?

After starring in back-to-back action films, Rebel Star is all set to charm with his lover boy avatar in the upcoming romantic period drama, Radhe Shyam, which also features in in a lead roles. While the mega-budget venture has already garnered appreciation for its motion poster and amazing posters, the latest reports suggest that the makers has spent Rs 106 crore on 26 sets of the film. Well, with so much amount spent, we are sure that this film will be a visual treat and give audience an amazing cinematic experience. Also Read - Naayak, Okkadu and more: 5 films rejected by pan-India star Prabhas which turned out to be blockbusters

While the film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, the makers have pushed the release due to the pandemic crisis. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." So, are you excited for this pan-India venture?