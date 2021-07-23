Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde spills the beans on the release date of Prabhas starrer

and starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. While the film was scheduled to release on 30th July, the second wave of COVID-19 impacted the shooting of the period drama. While the magnum opus is in its final leg of filming, lead actress Pooja Hegde opened up about the pending shoot and the release date of the film as she said in a media interaction, “We still have a small portion left to shoot. The pending shoot of Radhe Shyam will be wrapped up in 7 to 10 days. The makers of this film will take the final call on the release date after normalcy is restored.” Also Read - Madras High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay for THIS reason

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.