Radhe Shyam starring and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Pan-India films. The trailer of the movie was released a couple of months ago, and it was slated to hit the big screens in January this year. But, due to the pandemic, the movie was postponed, and it will not release in theatres on 11th March 2022. Radhe Shyam is a period love story, and today, it's Valentine's Day, so the makers have decided to share a special glimpse of the movie which will be out this afternoon.

Last night, Pooja Hegde took to Twitter to inform everyone about this special glimpse. She tweeted a new poster of the movie and wrote, "Love is in the air and there's no stopping it! Gear up for a Valentine's Day special surprise tomorrow at 1:43 PM. #RadheShyam. #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar @TSeries #Vamshi #Pramod @PraseedhaU @UV_Creations @AAFilmsIndia @GopiKrishnaMvs."

Fans of Prabhas and Pooja are super excited for this special glimpse, and let's hope that it turns out to be the perfect Valentine gift for the fans of the actors.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

BollywoodLife had earlier reported that Radhe Shyam is made on a huge budget. The makers have reportedly spent Rs. 350 crore on the film including P&A (print and advertising). While Prabhas has charged a whopping amount for the movie, Rs. 80-90 crore has been spent on the sets. Well, with such a huge budget, Radhe Shyam surely needs to do wonders at the box office to become a hit.