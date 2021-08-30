On the occasion of Janmashthami, the makers of Radhe Shyam have given a beautiful surprise to all Prabhas and Pooja Hegde fans. Yes, the makers of Radhe Shyam have unveiled the latest poster of Prabhas and Pooja. The Pan India star's big canvas, romantic drama Radhe Shyam will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year. Further adding to the excitement, the poster of the highly anticipated film unveiled the latest poster today on the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami and was nothing short of spectacular. With Prabhas looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown, the poster looks straight out of a fairytale; giving fans a glimpse of everything that's in store for them.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. The director Radha Krishna Kumar, "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami." Earlier, there were rumours that the release date on the film might be revised as 2-4 more Telugu biggies are releasing on the same day. However, that did not happen. The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.