Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Janmashtami poster reveals the makers are all set of a big box office clash on Sankranti 2022

On the occasion of Janmashthami, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Radhe Shyam to release in theatres on 14th January 2022.