Radhe Shyam: Prabhas confirms BIG FESTIVAL release date for his pan-India film with Pooja Hegde

Finally the day has come when the prayers of a lot of people has been heard as Radhe Shyam's release date has now been revealed. The fans have impatiently waited for quite some time now and the film team made sure to keep their excitement high by revealing posters and other such assets but finally the big date is here. Superstar Prabhas took to his social media handle to share a poster of the film in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Europe, looking extremely dapper. The poster says that the movie will release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti / Pongal ergo 14th January 2022.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, captioned it: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide! @director_radhaa @hegdepooja @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs @uvkrishnamraju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @manojinfilm @vaibhavi.merchant @resulpookutty @prabhakaranjustin @mithoon11 @manan_bhardwaj_official @radheshyamfilm ." Check it below:

The audience has been waiting for the movie with great anticipation and this news must have finally sent fans into frenzy. Many believe that the movie is going to be one of the year's biggest movie. Prabhas fans are one of the best set of fans and they surely must be rejoicing after hearing the announcement. The film also marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. Also the movie features a new pairing in the duo of Prabhas and and multiple posters have been revealed in which Prabhas has been shown portraying a lover boy avatar.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, and presented by and T-Series, Radhe Shyam will hit screens across India on January 14th 2022 and will be a multi-lingual release. It is produced by UV Creations, , Vamsi and Pramod.