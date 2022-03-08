Radhe Shyam: Prabhas considers this film with Pooja Hegde a big risk; here's why

With the theatres reopening, filmmakers are now taking the risk to release their films. Among the biggest releases in recent times, we have and 's film Radhe Shyam making it to the theatres on March 11, 2022. There is a lot of excitement around the same as fans of the star have been waiting to watch him on the big screen. However, Prabhas considers this film to be a big risk. It is not because he is worried about box office collections of the film but he is worried if he will be able to create the same magic among Bollywood buffs. The actor seems to be a little nervous wondering how will the Hindi audience react to his lover boy avatar. Also Read - Beast audio launch: Here's all you can look forward to at the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde film event

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, Sunny Leone's Anamika and more theatrical and OTT releases to look forward to this week

The actor was recently quoted saying, "I have proved here (Telugu) with Varsham, Darling and Mr Perfect that I can do love stories. I want to do the same in Bollywood. Radhe Shyam is one such attempt. It is certainly a big risk that I took," as reported by Gulte.com. He divulged a little information too about the film Radhe Shyam. The actor revealed, "Radhe Shyam is a love story as well as a gripping thriller. The first half has chase sequences. The ship episode is 13 minutes. It has very high tempo. The film caters to all sections. Action lovers won’t be disappointed either." Also Read - Will Pawan Kalyan-Shruti Haasan reunite for Gabbar Singh 3? Latter makes HUGE revelation [EXCLUSIVE]

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is a big-budget film with the shooting done at some of the most exotic locations. The pre-release trailer of the film that was recently unvieled received a thumbs up from the audience. It remains to be seen if the film performs well at the box office.