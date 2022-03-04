The trailer of Radhe Shyam showed a glimpse of and 's steamy love-making scene where the two were seen going topless under the sheets. This particular scene has raised the anticipation level among the fans who are curious know that more in the store for them when the film releases in theatres on March 11. While the audience have seen Prabhas performing intimate scenes onscreen before, the Telugu superstar says that he gets uncomfortable with kissing scenes and even removing his shirt in front of the camera. Also Read - Project K: Nag Ashwin reaches out to Anand Mahindra asking for his collaboration on Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film

"Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything," Prabhas told Pinkvilla.

Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in the film's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana. While each frame in which the lead pair is shown, depicts the beautiful chemistry they share, the trailer hints at the disastrous fate they will share.

Prabhas was seen interacting with the media on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. He was joined by his Radhe Shyam costar Pooja Hegde and others to present the visually spectacular of their upcoming film. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.