Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer to clash with Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Postponements are inevitably followed by clashes as a source informs us that Radhe Shyam is set for a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, while Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera might bow out to avoid a 3-way clash