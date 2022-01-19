Radhe Shyam soon followed RRR and Jersey as the next film to bite the dust in the beginning of 2000 itself as the movie got postponed, again, with no clarity of its next release date. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer was slated to hit theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022, but it looks like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages last year courtesy COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once in the form of the new Omicron variant. And with postponements arrive the next inevitable cycle of clogging and clashes as we now hear that Radhe Shyam is set for a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, while Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera might bow out to avoid a 3-way clash. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer heading for OTT release? Director Karan Malhotra REVEALS the plan

Bachchan Pandey, which stars , , , and , was earlier slated to release on 4th March 2022. However, yesterday, Tuesday, 18th January, the announcement was made the movie is arriving during the Holi weekend on 18th March. Akshay Kumar dropped the new release date via a tweet that read "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022." Check it out below:

Now, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the makers of Radhe Shyam, starring and , may also arrive on the same date to take full advantage of the Holi weekend, after their film has suffered multiple delays either due to lockdowns, theatrical restrictions or their own production delays. Apparently, the team of Radhe Shyam is expectant for cinema halls to reopen by then, plus night curfews that have been imposed in certain places, including a hey territory like Maharashtra, to also be lifted by then, and hence, wouldn't mind a clash with Bachchan Pandey, hoping that both movies can thrive during a big festive weekend.

On the other hand, our source adds that , which stars , and , may now have to bow out of the date as even a big festive weekend may be too much to sustain three movies and no new development on Shamshera have come in a long time, neither by way of a new look nor its long-awaited teaser.