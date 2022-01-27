Radhe Shyam: Prabhas - Pooja Hegde starrer to ONLY have a theatrical release, confirms director

Fans of Prabhas were left in shock after news emerged that Radhe Shyam is headed for a direct OTT release. The film starring Pooja Hegde and the Baahubali hunk is one of the most keenly awaited movies of the year. It is also made on a huge budget. If it released on OTT, it would be doubtful if Prabhas - Pooja Hegde's movie would recover in the moolah. Now, filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi has made it clear that Radhe Shyam will only release in the cinemas. Yesterday, he wished fans on Republic Day and clarified the news that the movie is only coming in cinema halls. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans call Bro Daddy a 'feel good' film, Radhe Shyam to release digitally and more

Wishing the greatest nation in love and culture a Happiest Republic Day ??#radheshyam in theatres soon. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2022

The news was kind of reconfirmed by music composer Thaman who said that Radhe Shyam was only an experience for the big screen. He said the grandeur of the visuals could only be felt when people saw it in theatres.

#RadheShyam ONLY IN THEATRES ??? GRAND VISUALS

GRAND SOUNDS

GRAND MAKING AND WITH GRAND LOVE ❤️ FROM OUR TEAM OF #BlockBusterRadheShyam I WILL WATCH WITH U ALL !! ONLY IN THEATRES WITH TOP NOTCH @DolbyAtmosNL @DolbyCinema ??⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This film ? is full of ? — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 26, 2022

The movie was supposed to come on January 14, 2022 but got delayed due to the pandemic. It has been badly affected by the second and third wave of the pandemic. As of now, it looks set for a clash with Bachchan Pandey and Shamshera. The former stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shamshera is a period action film with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. We are just waiting for the official release date of Radhe Shyam. Prabhas is a pan-India star and it is a very critical movie for him.