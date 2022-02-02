Fans were unhappy when Prabhas' Radhe Shyam got pushed from a Sankranti release. The movie was supposed to come out on January 14, 2022. The movie got delayed due to the third wave of the pandemic. But the makers had no option but to wait for the theatres to reopen as the movie needs a theatrical release. The movie is now going to release on March 11, 2022. The producers have announced the new release date with a new poster. In the poster, we can see a ship caught in a storm. The caption reads witness the biggest war between love and destiny. In the trailer, we saw Prabhas playing the role of Vikramaditya, a fortune-teller whose fame is worldwide. He falls in love with Prerna but their love story is full of trials. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty defends Shamita Shetty over Tejasswi Prakash's aunty remark; Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi trailer out and more

When fans saw the trailer, they were immediately reminded of Titanic. The movie gives us vibes of the Leonardo Di Caprio - Kate Winslet blockbuster. The movie has been shot in Europe in countries like Austria, Georgia and Italy. This is the first time that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are coming together on screen. Radhe Shyam is a departure for Prabhas after action packed films like Baahubali and Saaho.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. So, get set for March 11, 2022 to see Radhe Shyam in cinema halls!