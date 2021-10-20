Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas all set to give a BIG, special birthday treat to fans - read deets

The pan-India Baahubali star of the entertainment industry, will be turning 42 on October 23. And the handsome hunk has announced his birthday treat for admirers as the teaser of his upcoming magnum opus will be released on this special day. Unveiling the new poster of the period romantic drama, Prabhas wrote, "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages." In the poster Prabhas can be seen in midst of thinking something. Well, we can definitely the promo of this mega-budget film to be a visual treat for fans. Also Read - 'I thought Pooja Hegde is extremely special for me but she has proved me wrong by...,' says Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo costar Allu Arjun

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. As per the reports, the film is made on the insane budget of Rs 350 crore.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." Radhe Shyam will lock horns with Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Makar Sankranthi weekend at the box office in 2022. So, are you excited for the teaser of this period romantic drama? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.