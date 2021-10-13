Radhe Shyam: Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde by sharing a mesmerising still of the actress from the magnum opus

The gorgeous beauty of the entertainment industry, is celebrating her 31st birthday today. While we saw several fans and friends wishing the star on her special day, shared a mesmerising pic of the lead actress, where she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her white gown avatar. Posting the image, the star wrote, "Happy Birthday @hegdepooja !." Also Read - Housefull 4 star Pooja Hedge takes a day off on her birthday to spend time with her closed ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Wishing the Queen of every heart! ?♥️ My dearest friend ?and the Prerana of #RadheShyam a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/yTW3ZFLz5G — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) October 13, 2021

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." Radhe Shyam will lock horns with Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Makar Sankranthi weekend at the box office in 2022. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.