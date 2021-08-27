' stardom is unquestionable. Not just in the South film industry, he is a superstar in Bollywood too. Post the fantabulous success of he has become a pan-India star. And now it looks like it is time for Prabhas to go international. We have seen many stars from India registering their entry in Hollywood. Will Prabhas be next? Latest reports suggest that he has received an offer from the West. Also Read - Prabhas, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood stars who were brutally fat shamed

A report in Glute states that Prabhas has been approached by a big Hollywood production house for a horror film. Reportedly, he has been sent the screenplay of the film and if he likes it, the discussion will go further. But will Prabhas do a horror film? On quite a few occasions, Prabhas has revealed that he is scared of horror films so will he feature in one? Only time will tell. As of now, there is no confirmation on his entry in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the actor recently hit to headlines as his no makeup pictures went viral on social media. The actor was incessantly trolled online as netizens churned out several memes. His visible weight gain also became a topic of discussion.

On the workfront, Prabhas has many film in his kitty. He has Radhe Shyam along with . Next, he will be seen in Adipurush along with , Saif Ali Khan and . Prabhas also has #KProject in his kitty. Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and Prabhas in the lead is set to release in 2022. Damn, the Baahubali star definitely has a very busy schedule ahead. We wonder if he would be able to squeeze in a Hollywood project in between these.