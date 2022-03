Radhe Shyam star Prabhas REVEALS an interesting fact about his Ek Niranjan co-star Kangana Ranaut

is all set for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam where he is seen playing the role of an astrologer who; prediction never goes wrong. While Prabhas is promoting his film he revealed an interesting fact about who has worked with the superstar in EK Niranjan. Yes! The Queen of Bollywood has indeed come to a long ay but she never expected that she will ever be a heroine as she belonged to a small town. Prabhu in his interaction with SS Rajamouli revealed that Kangana had once told that one astrologer in his small town and predicted that he is going to be a heroine one day and she thought he was fooling her." Kangana told me this interesting thing back when we were shooting for Ek Niranjan. She grew up in a small town not related to the cinema at all. She met an astrologer. She went there and they told her she was going to be a heroine." Kangana didn't believe the astrologer and brushed him off thinking, 'I'm just a small-town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk'. We heard many incidents like this, which might have happened but I find them hard to believe". Also Read - Radhe Shyam movie review: Not destiny, but weak screenplay, narration and VFX are the villains in this Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story

Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Gangster in 2000 when she was 18. She has come to a long ay. Her turning point was Queen directed by Vikas Bhal and since then there was no looking back for her. The actress has today won four National Awards and that is the biggest achievement for the actress in her career span. Talking about Prabhas' Radhe Shyam - the film also features as a female lead. The film has been released today and it has been receiving a lukewarm response.