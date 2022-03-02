The team of Radhe Shyam, starring and as the leads, has initiated promotions in all earnest and vigour with less than two weeks left for the film's release. As a part of their promotional drive, the makers have unfurled a new, shorter, snappy trailer, entirely highlighting the astrology aspect of Prabhas' character rather than his romantic angle with Pooja Hegde's character as was the focus in the first trailer. The new Radhe Shyam trailer was launched amid much fanfare at the swanky PVR Icon mall in , Mumbai, with the lead stars present along with producer and Director Radha Krishna Kumar before a huge media contingent. No surprises for guessing that among the celebrities in attendance, most of the questions were directed at Prabhas post the trailer launch. Also Read - Baahubali duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to reunite? Radhe Shyam star makes BIG reveal

Considering how much Prabhas' popularity has grown since , people, including the media, are always curious to know every little detail about him. And among the volley of such queries bombarded at the actor, one that stood out was when he was quizzed about who has inspired him among his seniors in the film industry. To everyone's surprise, he took the names of , , and as the legendary superstars who've been his inspiration rather than that of any other actor from Telugu or any other language of South cinema.

Now, it's well known that Prabhas owes his entire pan-India and international stardom to Baahubali and in particular to its brilliant Director, S.S. Rajamouli, due to whom he became an overnight sensation. So, it was obvious that some of the queries at Radhe Shyam's second trailer launch were also about Rajamouli. One that stood out was when the actor was asked if he'd collaborate again with the filmmaker or if they've at least been talks about it. Much to everyone's delight, Prabhas revealed that there were plans some time ago for another collaboration with Rajamouli and while talks have taken a bit of a backseat due to the impending release of Radhe Shyam, their plans will indeed be disclosed soon to one and all.

Radhe Shyam is jointly produced by T-Series and UV Creations and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the pan-India film also stars Bhagyashree, , Jagapathi Babu, , , Priyadarshi, and Jayaram in pivotal supporting roles.