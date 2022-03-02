Radhe Shyam star Prabhas reveals why he's been unlucky in love in real life

The team of and starrer Radhe Shyam has decided to begin promotions in all earnestness with less than two weeks left for the release. And as a part of the promotional campaign, the makers have be dropped a new, shorter, snappy trailer, focusing entirely on the astrology aspect of Prabhas' character rather than his love story with Pooja Hegde's character as elaborated in the first trailer. The new Radhe Shyam trailer was launched amid much fanfare at the swanky PVR Icon mall in Amdheri, Mumbai, with the lead stars present along with producer and Director Radha Krishna Kumar before a huge media contingent. No surprises for guessing that among the celebrities in attendance, most of the questions were directed at Prabhas post the trailer launch. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s epic love story looks INTENSE

Now, for the uninitiated, Prabhas plays an astrologer and palm reader in Radhe Shyma whose predictions seldom go wrong. In keeping with his character, the actor was quizzed whether his palm was ever read or whether a prediction was ever made about his love life, considering a.) The movie is also a love story, and b.) Prabhas' love life has perennially been a hot topic of interest ever since the first had released. Much to everyone's surprise, he replied that he's actually been unlucky in love as predictions were made about his romantic future and they've always turned out to be wrong. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Urfi Javed and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Word is that, a new trailer of Radhe Shyam was launched because while grand in its look and feel, the first trailer of Radhe Shyam, didn't click in the way it was hyped to be. In fact, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer was met with no small amount of critcism, and that's why the makers now need to pull out all stops to ensure that the second trailer repairs the damange, that, too, with less than two weeks left for the release and with so much at stake – it's been reported that the budget, including P&A (print and advertising) is a massive ₹350 crore, of which Prabhas' fees alone is said to be a whopping ₹80 crore.

Radhe Shyam is jointly produced by T-Series and UV Creations and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the pan-India film also stars Bhagyashree, , Jagapathi Babu, , , Priyadarshi and Jayaram in pivotal supporting roles.