and starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the upcoming movie calendar. It stars Prabhas as Vikramaditya, a palmist whereas Pooja Hegde as Prerana, a doctor. While the genre is said to be a romance drama, it also has sci-fi elements. Prabhas and Pooja are promoting their film together at various events across the country. They have also been giving out interviews for the same. And at one such interaction, Prabhas talked about his character Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas has claimed that all of his female fans will fall in love with his character of Vikramaditya. He also talked about the genre of the film and added that Radhe Shyam will cater to all sections of the audience. ""Radhe Shyam is a love story as well as a gripping thriller. The first half has chase sequences and the ship episode is 13 minutes. It has a very high tempo. The movie Radhe Shyam caters to all sections. My female fans would fall in love with my role of Vikramaditya," Prabhas said, reports tollywood.net.

Prabhas also shared his favourite genre of films and said that he enjoys romance films the most. Prabhas also revealed his favourite romance film. He said, "I love to watch love stories. 's Geetanjali is my all-time favourite film but I love to do action movies when it comes to playing on the screen."

Earlier director Radha Krishna Kumar had opened up on the inspiration behind Prabhas' character of Vikramaditya. He told Indian Express, "The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents."

Prabhas's is one of the most liked characters portrayed by the star. Let's see what the Junta says about Vikramaditya after the movie. Well, from the trailer, we can see how much they are loving him already.