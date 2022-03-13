Radhe Shyam star Prabhas shares interesting deets about astrologer predicting Kangana Ranaut's future

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has hit the silver screens and the movie which also stars has opened to mixed reactions. In the movie Radhe Shyam, Prabhas a well-known palmist who can predict the future of the people. He tries very hard to not fall in love with Dr Prerana but destiny has other plans. Since Prabhas' character is that of an astrologer, the subject has been the talk of the town, obviously. In fact, at the trailer launch of Radhe Shyam in Mumbai, there was an astrologer in place as well. And recently, at a promotional event of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas narrated an interesting trivia related to Lock Upp host . Also Read - Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla trends on social media; fans say, 'Just watching the show for you'

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut made her Tollywood debut opposite Prabhas with 's Ek Niranjan. And it was when filming the movie that Kangana had shared the story about an astrologer's prediction for her. Prabhas recently narrated the story at the event. He revealed that Kangana once shared that when she was small an astrologer had predicted that she will be a heroine. Kangana, at that time, felt that he was fooling her. The Queen actress didn't have any connection to the film industry either.

"When we were filming Ek Niranjan, Kangana Ranaut told me that she grew up in a little village with no connection to the film industry. She had a chance encounter with the astrologer and he told her that she was going to be a heroine. She felt the astrologer was fooling her at the time. She had said to me, 'I'm just a small-town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk.'" Prabhas shared. That's very interesting, isn't it?

BTW, Kangana and Prabhas would fight a lot on the sets of Ek Niranjan. The actress had shared it herself in an interview. However, they both seem to have moved on from their past and are proud of each others' accomplishments.