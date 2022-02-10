Radhe Shyam soon followed RRR and Jersey as the next film to bite the dust in the beginning of 2000 itself as the movie got postponed, again. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer was slated to hit theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022, but, for a while, it looked like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages last year courtesy COVID-19 ha reared its ugly head once in the form of the new Omicron variant. Thankfully, that was not to be, with word streaming in that theatrical restrictions, including 50% occupancy and night curfews will soon be lifted, leading to several biggies making a beeline for release date. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam soon followed suit, announcing that it'll arrive in theatres on 11th March. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak release date, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli mobbed, Ram Charan’s RC15 major update and more

Now, we all know that Radhe Shyam is one of the most expensive movies ever mounted in the history of Indian cinema. It's been reported that the budget, including P&A (print and advertising) is a massive Rs. 350 crore. And a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that besides Prabhas' massive fee, a huge chunk of that budget, to the tune of as much as Rs. 80-90 crore has been spent on the sets alone. Well, we hope that's money well spent because though the sets are no doubt looking surreal in the trailer, the proof of the pudding can't be gauged until and unless one sees the actual movie, right?

Radhe Shyam is jointly produced by T-Series and UV Creations. Besides and , the pan-India film also stars Bhagyashree, , Jagapathi Babu, , , Priyadarshi and Jayaram in pivotal supporting roles.