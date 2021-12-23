The year is ending with bang courtesy Radhe Shyam. The trailer of the highly anticipated and starrer was unveiled today evening, 23rd December, with unparalleled pomp and vigour, amidst an army of fans raising the excitement of the film to fever pitch. Along with lead stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, the movie's Director, Radha Krishna Kumar, music director Justin, and other members from the cast and crew. Of course, along with a lot of anecdotes shared about the movie at the Radhe Shyam trailer launch, the conversation also steered toward other alternate fun topics and personal revelations, not related to the film, but definitely associated with film's stars, with one such question being Pooja Hegde's relationship status. Also Read - Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story gets a thumbs up from audience – view tweets

When host Naveen Polishetty of and Jathi Ratnalu quizzed Pooja Hege whether she's single or not, claiming she isn't after reading her palm – an ode to Prabhas' character in Radhe Shyam – Pooja was quick to dodge the bullet, neither revealing whether she's seeing someone or not, egging Naveen Polishetty and all others present to keep guessing. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story is a visual extravaganza that reminds you of the blockbuster Titanic

In fact, when Naveen passed the question to one of the crew members present besides, her, and he misheard singer for single, the actress was quick to jump at the opportunity and say that she wouldn't make half a bad singer, and it'd be better for people to think of her as one rather than ponder whether she's single or not. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar shares an update on the film’s second part, Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for wife Amal Sufiya and more

Other than Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Radha Krishna Kumar and the other cast ans crew, three other popular film personalities made their presence felt at the event. We're talking about Directors Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, all of whom are helming Prabhas' next movies, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit respectively, embellishing the Radhe Shyam trailer launch with more grandeur than had already engulfed it.