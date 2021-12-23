Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story gets a thumbs up from audience – view tweets

The makers of Radhe Shyam planned a huge fan event at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on Thursday, where the theatrical trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been launched. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas plays a palmist who can sense the future, as introduced in the trailer, Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is playing his love interest. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans gave a thumbs up and shared their excitement to watch the film in theatres. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story is a visual extravaganza that reminds you of the blockbuster Titanic
Many people also found references to the Hollywood's cult classic Titanic in Radhe Shyam trailer. Some people were also blown away by the steamy love-making scene between Prabhas and Pooja which they have shot under the sheets. Take a look. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar shares an update on the film’s second part, Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for wife Amal Sufiya and more
Watch Radhe Shyam Hindi trailer here:
Watch Radhe Shyam Telugu trailer here:
At the trailer launch event, the makers decided to accommodate as many as 40,000 fans from across the country to witness the massive event. "Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event," an official source confirmed to IANS. It is learnt that an enormous set is being constructed at an open ground at Ramoji Film City outside Hyderabad. Also Read - 83 Grand Premiere: Deepika Padukone gives Hollywood vibes, Ranveer Singh enjoys the madness with Kapil Dev, film's cast and other guests
Radhe Shyam is a pan-India movie shot in multiple languages. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. The epic love story is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and it releases on January 14.
