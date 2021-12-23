Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story gets a thumbs up from audience – view tweets

The makers of Radhe Shyam planned a huge fan event at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on Thursday, where the theatrical trailer of and starrer has been launched. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas plays a palmist who can sense the future, as introduced in the trailer, Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is playing his love interest. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans gave a thumbs up and shared their excitement to watch the film in theatres. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story is a visual extravaganza that reminds you of the blockbuster Titanic

Many people also found references to the Hollywood's cult classic Titanic in Radhe Shyam trailer. Some people were also blown away by the steamy love-making scene between Prabhas and Pooja which they have shot under the sheets. Take a look.

#RadheShyamTrailer Prabhas is super action hero and need films like war and FFseries. Don't know how much it clicks in TFI. In Hindi belt it may do good but in other languages not sure. ATB — Ravi Kumar Pilla (@ravikumarpilla) December 23, 2021

#RadheShyamTrailer ayipayeee hit ayipaye...pure brilliance trailer asalu..trailer cut tho box office boom.@director_radhaa so proud of you sir,what an output.#Prabhas anna screen presence ki salute..darlings expressions and dialogues top notch.

Pooja didn't disappoint. — ???????? (@HMallikarjun010) December 23, 2021

Radheshyam trailer lo ship scene, train scene?? whole trailer looks forced love track not impressed ? e pan Indian film ki pedha bokka pade la anpisthundhi e film collections..#RadheShyamTrailer #RadheShyam #RadheShyamPreReleaseEvent #Prabhas — VARUN REDDY SAMA (@Saikira80002903) December 23, 2021

Routine love story flavour laa kaakunda manchi interesting content icchela unnadu Radha ..Ee shot kummindi ..Excited #RadheShyamTrailer pic.twitter.com/hxi4gc3IpE — Detective (@cheeks4042) December 23, 2021

#RadheShyamTrailer is a classic to brace ourselves,Radha Cameroon with a classic one,concept of Astrology vs science... #Hindi audience receiving #Prabhas more than Telugu people right now?? That was damn high, one of the biggest superstar in India and international arenas — Vishnu vaRRRdhan? (@nameisvishnu45) December 23, 2021

At the trailer launch event, the makers decided to accommodate as many as 40,000 fans from across the country to witness the massive event. "Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event," an official source confirmed to IANS. It is learnt that an enormous set is being constructed at an open ground at Ramoji Film City outside Hyderabad.

Radhe Shyam is a pan-India movie shot in multiple languages. and T-Series present Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. The epic love story is produced by , Vamsi and Pramod, and it releases on January 14.