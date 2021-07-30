Radhe Shyam's new release date sets up the Prabhas starrer fpr a MEGA-CLASH with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Today, 30th July, marked the date all Prabhas fans were waiting for with bated breath as the superstar announced the release date of his eagerly anticipated pan-India film, Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, and presented by and T-Series, Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a long gap, marking his first-time pairing with , and will hit screens across India on January 14th 2022 and will be a multi-lingual release. It is produced by UV Creations, , Vamsi and Pramod. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake, Kareena Kapoor in shock, Jin and Jimin's car karaoke

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, captioned it: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide! @director_radhaa @hegdepooja @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs @uvkrishnamraju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @manojinfilm @vaibhavi.merchant @resulpookutty @prabhakaranjustin @mithoon11 @manan_bhardwaj_official @radheshyamfilm ." Check it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

What this does now is also set up a 3-way clash during the big Makar Sankranti/Pongal festival with two other Telugu biggies, and given the star-power involved and buzz those two movies are also carrying, the clash can be easily equated to no less than a triple-threat match. We're talking about 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam original) remake, both of which are also slated to release during the Sankranti/Pongal weekend. Though the precise release dates of these two biggies are yet to be disclosed, suffice it to say that if they do go for the big festive release, it's going to be on or around the same date as Prabas' Radhe Shyam.