Radhe Shyam's new release date sets up the Prabhas starrer fpr a MEGA-CLASH with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

What Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's new release date of Radhe Shyam does is set up a 3-way clash during the big Makar Sankranti/Pongal festival with two other Telugu biggies, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, and given the star-power and buzz involved, the clash can be easily equated to no less than a triple-threat match