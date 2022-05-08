already has many interesting projects lined up like Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, and Spirit. The shooting of Adipurush has been wrapped up and the film is all set to release in January next year. Salaar and Project K are in production, and Spirit is yet to go on the floors. Meanwhile, there have been reports of Prabhas starring in a supernatural action thriller titled Raja Deluxe. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Maruthi, and it will star Master actress Malvika Mohanan as the female lead. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mahhi Vij gets rape threats, Palak Tiwari talks about nepotism and more

According to Pinkvilla, Malvika is excited about the film. A source told the portal, "In the past, has hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film. The film in question is nothing but the one with Prabhas in the lead. She is extremely excited to commence work on this project."

Earlier, it was supposed to go on the floors in June this year, but now, the film will start rolling in August as Prabhas will be busy with Project K and Salaar. The source told the portal, "Prabhas will be busy shooting for Project K and Salaar over the next two to three months, and hence, it would have been impossible to shoot for another project in the same time frame. Maruthi also needed more time for pre-production since the horror elements require ample visual effects. The team has now decided to start work on the film from the month of August."

Well, it is not yet known whether Raja Deluxe will be a pan-India film like other movies of Prabhas or it will just be released in Tamil and Telugu. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Malvika’s movies, the actress was last seen opposite in Maaran which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. She will next be seen in Yudhra which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.