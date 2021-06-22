Raja Vikramarka First Look: Kartikeya Gummakonda's suave look will take you by surprise

The first look of Kartikeya Gummakonda's Raja Vikramarka is out. We can see the handsome actor looking like a regular professional as he sits by a desk with a laptop, table lamp and some munchies. The actor looks very different from his previous outings like RX100 and Hippie. The young actor captioned the first look, "And here it is. Vikramarka “RAJA VIKRAMARKA” Super Happy and Proud to name my Film after Boss Movie Title!!! Abhimananiki minchina Arahatha emundi??? #RajaVikramarka @sri_saripalli @itstanya_official @88ramareddy #AdireddyT @prashanthrvihari @scmmoffl @pulagamofficial." Also Read - Valimai: Thala Ajith suffers minor injuries while performing a stunt on the sets of his action-thriller

While he looks like a regular office-goer in the pic, it seems his character is that of a fresh recruit in the NIA. The film is the directorial debut of Sri Saripalli. He has worked before as an AD on films like Nuvvu Thopu Raa, Alludu Seenu, and Naayak.

Actress Tanya Ravichandran is the female lead of the movie. The producers are Sree Chitra Movie Makers. The ensemble cast also includes Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan. Prashanth V Vihari is the music composer of the thriller. The shoot had stopped due to the pandemic, but it has resumed some time back.

Kartikeya Gummakonda got noticed after his raw and riveting performance in the intense romance RX100. Post that, he did movies like Hippi, Guna 369, Gang Leader and 90ML. While two of them did not rake in moolah, critics appreciated his solid acting chops. He got a lot of appreciation for Nani's Gang Leader. He is also the main villain of Valimai that has Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi in main leads.