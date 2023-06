Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are megastars of South and Hindi film industry respectively. The two legendary actors from Kollywood and Bollywood are said to reunite after 32 years. Rajinikanth has an exciting slate of upcoming projects including Thalaivar 170. The latest news around the development is that Big B will star in the movie. The news of the two actors teaming up has taken the internet by storm. Read on to know more about the project. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on comparison to John Wick, “I feel something is…”

Tamil superstar is currently shooting for Jailer and working on Lal Salaam. After these 2 upcoming projects, Thalaivar will be seen in director TJ Gnanavel's next movie. The movie in question will be the 170th film of his career hence it is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. According to recent reports, will play an important role in Rajinikanth's starrer. If reports are to be believed this will mark a reunion of the two megastars after 32 years.

Reports also have it that the role was earlier offered to Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram. Now the makers have offered the role to Big B but there is no official confirmation. If Amitabh Bachchan accepts the role and the deal is sealed both legendary actors of Indian cinema will together return to the silver screen after almost 3 decades completing 32 years. Ever since the big news broke, fans are sharing their excitement and hoping for it to be true.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 action drama film Hum. After there, Bollywood cinephiles could only wish to see them sharing the screen in a film. Their wish can be fulfilled if both veteran actors agree to star in Thalaivar 170.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie is currently under post-production and is expected to release this year. He will also play a cameo in Lal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwarya. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K. The film is touted to be sci-fi directed by Nag Ashwin starring and .