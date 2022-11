Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death left the nation shell-shocked. Many dignitaries from the industry attended the last rites of the actor to pay him respect, but Rajinikanth who had a strong connection with the late actor didn't attend his funeral and there were many questions raised about him going missing. Recently at an event where Kannada legend Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka's highest civil at award the Karnataka Ratna' posthumously Tuesday where and Jr NTR were special chief guests at the event along with the Chief Minister of the state. At the same event, Rajnikanth turned emotional and broke down when he remembered the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He called Puneet a godchild and that he lived here with all of us for some time and again went back to god while his soul is with us.

The legendary actor even revealed why he could not attend Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral last year. He said that he underwent an operation and was in ICU when Puneeth died. The actor further revealed that he wasn't even informed about his father for three long days owing to his health condition at that time. He concluded, "I would never want to lose that child’s smiling face from my memory".

Rajinikanth was also brutally trolled for remembering Puneeth Rajkumar after two weeks after his death. He remembered Punet and wrote, " I am doing fine after the surgery. I felt very bad after hearing the news. He was a child who grew in front of me and was talented and lovable. Sadly, he left us when he was at the height of his successful career, at such a young age. His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console his bereaved family. May Puneeth’s soul rests in peace.". Well, bow the trollers got the answer!