Diwali 2022 was a lit affair. All the celebrities enjoyed the festival with utmost enthusiasm. South celebrities too had a blast over Diwali. From Allu Arjun's fancy party to KGF star Yash's celebrations at home, South stars had fun. Now, a few pictures of Thalaivaa Rajinikanth celebrating the festival with his grandchildren have made their way to the internet. Daughter Aishwaryaa shared the pictures on social media and Rajinikanth's look has left his fans all emotional.

Rajinikanth's latest look leaves fans worried

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in a white silk kurta. His hair and beard are also white and fans are now all talking about his aging. Many commented that The Legend is getting old but of course, old is gold. In the pictures, one can see daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth applying chandan and more on her sons' feet. She can also be seen bursting crackers while dressed in a beautiful silk saree.

Rajinikanth is 71-year-old and still is star power is intact. He is among the most loved and adored celebrities of the Indian film industry. His fans are spread across the globe who desperate wait for his films to hit the screens. He is nothing less than a God to his fans and in fact, he is worshipped too at some places. Indeed, Rajinikanth is the living example of a true Star.

Recently, the actor made it to the news as he appreciated the film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty. In his review, Rajinikanth said that he got goosebumps while watching the film. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms#KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema."