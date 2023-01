Rajinikanth is the megastar of Indian cinema and needs no introduction. He has a great influence on the Indian audience with his aura, stardom, and acting skills. However, the actor is being trolled over the years for his style and people tried to mimic him while brands incorporated his image in advertisements and campaigns. Now, the superstar has issued a legal complaint against those who would use his identity without permission. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate their FIRST Xmas with their twin boys; meet the cutest Santa Claus ever

According to reports, Rajinikanth with the help of his lawyer S. Elambharathi issued a legal notice of copyright infringement to protect his identity from being exploited. This means those misusing the superstar's name or voice for advertising their brands without taking permission would call out for legal action. He has given a warning to brands who use his identity for their benefit without consent. Well, any such action in the future will pull them to court.

The superstar issued a letter that states anyone infringing his personality or celebrity rights would face legal action. Only he has control over the commercial utilization of his personality, name, voice, image, likeness, and other characteristics that or and uniquely identifiable, and also associated with him. Not just that even mimicry or imitation will also be viewed as a violation.

has followed in the footsteps of Bollywood gem . Earlier, New Delhi High Court had issues that no one can use Big B’s identity likeness such as his image, voice for business interests. Lawyer Harish Salve on behalf of the actor issued a petition against those using his image, voice, and personality traits without his written permission. Well, this is not new, brands tend to use the identity of popular stars to promote their business and mint large sum amount.

On the work front, Rajinikanth aka will be next seen in a much-awaited film titled Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar it stars Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, , and in the lead roles. The film will have a special appearance of actor .