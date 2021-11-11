Superstar offered his condolences to Sandalwood star who passed away at 46 after suffering a massive heart attack on October 29. For the unversed, Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery hospital, Chennai, on October 28 after he complained of giddiness. He was discharged from the hospital on October 31. Rajinikanth said that he was informed about Puneeth's death two days after his untimely demise. He paid tribute to Puneeth by sharing a voice note on Hoote, a voice-based app owned by his daughter . But fans were not happy with it. Also Read - Trending South news today: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on pregnancy, Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar, Valimai set pics leaked and more

In the voice message, Rajinikanth said that he has seen Puneeth grow in front of him and felt saddened to see him go at such a young age while being at the peak of his acting career. "I am doing fine after the surgery. I felt very bad after hearing the news. He was a child who grew in front of me and was a talented and lovable child. It is sad that he left us when he was at the height of his successful career, at such a young age. His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console his bereaved family. May Puneeth's soul rest in peace," he said.

Rajinikanth's way of mourning Puneeth's death didn't go down well with the fans. They brutally trolled the superstar for allegedly ceasing the opportunity to promote his daughter's app.

Take a look.

நீ இல்லை என்பதை என்னால் ஏற்றுக் கொள்ள முடியவில்லை புனீத்…

Rest in peace my child https://t.co/ebAa5NhJvj — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 10, 2021

Now condolence also in Hoote App. Ithu ungalukkey overaa illaya Sir. Or @soundaryaarajni whoever is handling this id. ?‍♂️ — Anees H (@Anees_Offl) November 10, 2021

Hoote promotion using a Person Death.. Worst soundharya Rajinikanth? — T F C (@TFC_Back) November 10, 2021

புனீத் மரணம் இரங்கல் செய்தி போல் இல்லை..... உங்கள் மகளின் App விளம்பரம் போல் உள்ளது....#வேண்டாம்_தலைவா — DR T S R ?? (@DRTSRAJ2411) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's noble gesture to donate his eyes has created a sort of movement of eye donation in Karnataka. The eye donation which was badly hit by the Covid pandemic has gained momentum once again after the untimely demise of Puneeth, which was widely discussed in media and the good word has spread from mouth to mouth dispelling all hesitation regarding eye donation.

The family of Puneeth had promptly informed the doctors to collect his eyes amid the grief. Puneeth's father, legend of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar after pledging his eyes, reminded family persons and doctors to see to it that they are collected at the right time before going waste after his death. His wife Parvathamma Rajkumar also followed suit.