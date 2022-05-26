Superstar couldn't make it to the audio and trailer launch of 's upcoming film Vikram. The president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said that he was a close friend of fellow superstar, Rajinikanth adding that politics and friendship are different. He also revealed that they had decided when they were 25 as to where the relationship will reach. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan expresses dissent on Hindi industry people calling her a 'South Indian': 'I moved to Mumbai ever since my parents split'

Kamal said that they have a close personal rapport even though they had professional competition at times. Though Rajinikanth was not able to come to the trailer launch but he had called him up to wish him and to explain his non-availability for the programme.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Vikram trailer was showcased at the prestigious 2022 and it received thunderous response at the prestigeous event. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, the film also stars , , , Chemban Vinod, and Narain. The film has music by .

Vikram makers have even locked the run time for this movie, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film will be released on June 3, while Vikram will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2.

Jai Bheem actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this multilingual film. It is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film.

(With IANS Inputs)