Rajinikanth once revealed how he was made fun of for being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Hero’ In Robot leaving the actress and Amitabh Bachchan in splits – watch video

The Thalaivar of the entertainment industry, , who is known for acting mettle and swag on the silver screen, had left us in splits along with and , when he revealed an incident of a fan, who couldn't believe that Aishwarya was to be Rajinikanth's heroine in Robot. While addressing the media during the press conference of a film in 2010, the actor recalled a funny incident and said, “I am not exaggerating. I had gone to visit my brother in Bangalore. Near by, a Rajasthani tenant had come. He came to see me when he got to know I was there. He was 60 plus. He greeted and asked, ‘What happened to your hair?’,” I said, ‘Arey, jhad gaye yaar chodo (My hair has fallen off).’ He asked if I have retired. So, told him that I am working on a film called Robot. Later, I told him Aishwarya Rai was the heroine.” Also Read - Is Abhishek Bachchan a better actor than his father Amitabh Bachchan? The Big Bull star REACTS

The actor revealed that the fan got excited after hearing Ash's name and asserted, “He said ‘Aishwarya heroine? Kamaal ki ladki hai yaar, fantastic. Hero kaun?” Thalaivar was stumped by this question and his reaction made everyone laugh out loud. Rajinikanth revealed that he was in disbelief of being Aishwarya opposite the megastar as the actor continued, “For 10 minutes, he didn’t say anything but kept staring at me. After he left, I heard him saying, ‘Kya hogaya Aishwarya Rai ji ko? ko kya hogaya? Amitabh Bachchan ji ko kya hogaya? Heroine? Iske saath?’ So, thank you Aishwarya ji.” Also Read - From Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor – star kid jodis who failed to live up to their much-hyped debuts

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanath called Big B his “inspiration, role model and guru” and said, “I cannot forgot those times when I acted with you in Andhakanoon, Giraftaar and Hum. How much love and affection you showed on me, I cannot forget those times.” Also Read - Nikita Dutta is all praise for her Big Bull costar, Abhishek Bachchan; shares how he made her feel super-comfortable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]