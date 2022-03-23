In January this year, and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways. It was reported that their respective families have been trying hard to get them back together but to no avail. Last week, Dhanush shocked his fans when he called his ex-wife as a friend while congratulating on her return to direction after nine years. And it seems like Dhanush's move has made it loud and clear to Aishwaryaa that things aren't the same between them. Also Read - Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Aishwarya Rai’s Ponniyin Selvan, Prabhas’ Adipurush and more – Budgets of these 10 films make them the most expensive Indian movies

After getting friendzoned by her estranged husband, Aishwaryaa has now removed Dhanush's name from her Twitter and Instagram bio. She also changed her Twitter handle from @ash_r_dhanush to @ash_rajinikanth. Her name in Instagram bio now reads Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, however, the username is still Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush).

Last week on Thursday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth released her Tamil song titled Payani. Sung by Anirudh, the song has music by and its lyrics are by Viveka. Several celebrities, cutting across industries, congratulated Aishwaryaa on her return to direction, including her dad, Superstar Rajinikanth. In his message, Dhanush said, "Congrats my friend Aishwaryaa on your music video 'Payani'. God bless." Aishwaryaa responded by saying, "Thank you Dhanush, ... Godspeed." This was Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's first social media interaction post their split.

Last month, when Aishwaryaa was asked about the rough start to the year 2022, she said that believes in dealing with difficult situations in life as they come. When Aishwaryaa was asked about her definition of love and if she is open to finding love again, she replied, "Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me. I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons, Yatra and Linga.